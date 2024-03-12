GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,305 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 1.73% of GeoPark worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 58,291.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,475,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Price Performance

GPRK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 232,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeoPark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GeoPark

GeoPark Company Profile

(Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.