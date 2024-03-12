GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,305 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 1.73% of GeoPark worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 58,291.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,475,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GPRK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 232,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeoPark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
