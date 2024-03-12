GigaCloud Technology (GCT) to Release Earnings on Friday

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect GigaCloud Technology to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.
GigaCloud Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ GCT opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. GigaCloud Technology has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,824.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
