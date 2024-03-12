Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GAINZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.