Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ GAINZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028
