Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.70. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $892.34 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

