Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.36% of Globant worth $30,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.15. The company had a trading volume of 46,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.46 and its 200-day moving average is $212.87. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. Analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Globant

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.