GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.81

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.81 and last traded at $116.93, with a volume of 327710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,806,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,615 shares of company stock worth $13,157,935 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

