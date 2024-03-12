Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

GLNG stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -232.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golar LNG Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

