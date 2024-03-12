Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Golar LNG Stock Performance
GLNG stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 0.59.
Golar LNG Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -232.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
