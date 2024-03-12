Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $15.79

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.79, but opened at $14.89. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 1,211,104 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GFI. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 4.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

