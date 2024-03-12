Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.
About Goldman Sachs BDC
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
