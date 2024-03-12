Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Up 950.0% in February

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the February 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GDNSF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 15,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Goodness Growth has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.

