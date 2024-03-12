Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 35,032 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Federated Hermes worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 516.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 223.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.6 %

Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. 12,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,831 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

