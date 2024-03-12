Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.37. 4,657,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,741,918. The stock has a market cap of $743.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.