Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vale by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vale by 508.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Vale Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,287,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,952,494. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

