Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 73,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valvoline by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valvoline by 29.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after buying an additional 911,073 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 24.7% during the third quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 2,935,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after buying an additional 582,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 11.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,767,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,235,000 after buying an additional 276,506 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Valvoline by 242.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after buying an additional 1,840,031 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. 48,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

