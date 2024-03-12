Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 364,787 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.56% of Vertex Energy worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 28.8% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 242,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,205. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

