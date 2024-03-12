Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 139.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,213,000 after buying an additional 72,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,614,000 after buying an additional 46,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

WHR traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.93. 19,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,255. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.41. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

