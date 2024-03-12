Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 472.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 134,015 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,444 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,271,000 after acquiring an additional 504,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 165,948 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,411. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

