Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 741.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,771 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of United Bankshares worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 388,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 330,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 151,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.96. 26,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,824. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

