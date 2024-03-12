Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.26 Million in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 49,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,642. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

