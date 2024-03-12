Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $273.91. 193,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,024. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.65 and a 200-day moving average of $225.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,852 shares of company stock worth $35,551,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

