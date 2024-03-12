Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,928,000 after buying an additional 303,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after buying an additional 113,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after buying an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock valued at $20,707,982. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $146.02. 168,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $147.47.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

