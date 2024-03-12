Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 45,818 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 65.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 704.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. 46,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln National

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.