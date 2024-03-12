Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 47,829 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 722.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 95,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 142,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.40. 9,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,793. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

