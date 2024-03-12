Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 49.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 93.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock traded up $6.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $907.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $805.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $939.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total value of $3,055,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,456 shares of company stock worth $28,641,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

