Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,774 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,558,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 541,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.14.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,432. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.20 and its 200 day moving average is $232.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

