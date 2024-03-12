Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.83. 17,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

