Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Frontdoor worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Frontdoor by 340.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $93,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $31.51. 12,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,416. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTDR

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.