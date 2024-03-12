Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Head to Head Analysis

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Free Report) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Eagle Point Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58% Eagle Point Credit 84.05% 15.03% 10.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Eagle Point Credit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.10 -$33.62 million ($0.41) -0.08 Eagle Point Credit $122.69 million 4.52 $116.89 million $1.78 5.65

Analyst Ratings

Eagle Point Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman. Green Organic Dutchman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Point Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Organic Dutchman and Eagle Point Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Point Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eagle Point Credit has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Green Organic Dutchman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats Green Organic Dutchman on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

