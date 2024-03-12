GreenFirst Forest Products (GFP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of GFP stock opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a market cap of C$142.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.77. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.62 and a 12 month high of C$1.57.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

