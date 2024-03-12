GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 62.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

