Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (GUG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 29th

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GUG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. 13,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,515. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.51. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 207,221 shares during the period.

