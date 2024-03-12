Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. 189,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,812. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75.

In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 122,643 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 324,423 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

