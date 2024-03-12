Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Up 1,366.7% in February

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the February 14th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Gulf Resources Price Performance

GURE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,580. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Naihui Miao sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Resources

About Gulf Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gulf Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gulf Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

