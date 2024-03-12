Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.20 Per Share

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon stock opened at GBX 333.20 ($4.27) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 327.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,977.27. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 306.50 ($3.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 357.65 ($4.58).

Get Haleon alerts:

Insider Activity at Haleon

In related news, insider Tobias Hestler sold 23,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.22), for a total value of £77,525.56 ($99,328.07). In other news, insider Manvinder Singh (Vindi) Banga bought 160,000 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £516,800 ($662,139.65). Also, insider Tobias Hestler sold 23,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.22), for a total transaction of £77,525.56 ($99,328.07). 29.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.