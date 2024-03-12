HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HONE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $466.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.36.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 83.33%.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HarborOne Bancorp
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.