HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $466.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.36.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

