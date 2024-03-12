Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 22.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of Target by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 23,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Target by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $168.09 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

