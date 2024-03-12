Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,486 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

