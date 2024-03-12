Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 122,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the previous session’s volume of 29,362 shares.The stock last traded at $47.29 and had previously closed at $47.09.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $504.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 319,259 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

Further Reading

