Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,281 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $70.32. The company has a market cap of $736.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

