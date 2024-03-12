Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,810,000 after buying an additional 126,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,985,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,497,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,415,000 after buying an additional 264,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NTRS stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 258,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $90.59.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

