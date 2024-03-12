Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Science Applications International makes up 1.3% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.44. The stock had a trading volume of 155,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

