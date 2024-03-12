Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 220,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 461,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after acquiring an additional 533,051 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. 768,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $57.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

