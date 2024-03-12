Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.07 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,521.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 149,416 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,306,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.24. 5,180,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,559,551. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

