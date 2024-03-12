Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.5% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Amgen by 12.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 81.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

AMGN traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.96. The stock had a trading volume of 527,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.20. The company has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

