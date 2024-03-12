Head to Head Comparison: CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) vs. MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CareCloud and MongoDB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 2 2 0 2.50 MongoDB 1 3 19 0 2.78

CareCloud presently has a consensus target price of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 220.51%. MongoDB has a consensus target price of $456.19, indicating a potential upside of 24.31%. Given CareCloud’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than MongoDB.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -3.70% -4.70% -3.45% MongoDB -10.49% -17.08% -5.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares CareCloud and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.3% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of MongoDB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareCloud and MongoDB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $138.83 million 0.15 $5.43 million ($1.29) -1.01 MongoDB $1.68 billion 15.74 -$176.60 million ($2.48) -147.98

CareCloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CareCloud has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CareCloud beats MongoDB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

