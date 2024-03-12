Head-To-Head Contrast: System1 (NYSE:SST) & Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for System1 and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sportradar Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

System1 presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.88%. Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $826.65 million 0.20 -$373.46 million N/A N/A Sportradar Group $769.46 million N/A $11.48 million ($0.07) -145.41

This table compares System1 and Sportradar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sportradar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than System1.

Volatility & Risk

System1 has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -36.83% -39.90% -14.44% Sportradar Group -2.36% -2.33% -1.30%

Summary

Sportradar Group beats System1 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

