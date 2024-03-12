Head-To-Head Survey: BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) vs. Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) and Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAB and Good Times Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.51 million 1.61 $470,000.00 $0.06 13.00 Good Times Restaurants $138.12 million 0.20 $11.09 million $0.89 2.84

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Good Times Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. Good Times Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.9% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BAB and Good Times Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Good Times Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Good Times Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.33% 15.25% 10.90% Good Times Restaurants 7.73% 2.13% 0.77%

Summary

BAB beats Good Times Restaurants on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

