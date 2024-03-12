HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Position Trimmed by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

