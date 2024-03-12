HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HgCapital Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
HgCapital Trust stock traded down GBX 6.74 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 449.26 ($5.76). The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,164. HgCapital Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 317 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.50 ($5.93). The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,241.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 434.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 407.50. The company has a current ratio of 81.78, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.
About HgCapital Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HgCapital Trust
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.