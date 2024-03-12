HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HgCapital Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

HgCapital Trust stock traded down GBX 6.74 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 449.26 ($5.76). The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,164. HgCapital Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 317 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.50 ($5.93). The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,241.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 434.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 407.50. The company has a current ratio of 81.78, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

About HgCapital Trust

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

