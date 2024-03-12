Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $457.76 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.75. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

